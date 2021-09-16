Education Spotlight — Skylar Medlin

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The highlight of my educational journey is graduating college with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and starting my career at Okay Elementary school as a Pre-K teacher. Pre-K is the age group I have always wanted to teach, and I am so grateful to be given this opportunity here at Okay."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because I want to be a positive influence for my students and make a positive impact in their lives."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took me five years to complete my degree. During that time, I had my daughter, who is now 3, spent many hours doing homework and working on my courses, and doing three internships at different schools. It was all worth it, because I love being a teacher. It is so rewarding to be able to shape these young students' minds."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are to continue being a Pre-K teacher at Okay Public Schools."
NAME: Skylar Medlin.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Pre-K teacher at Okay Elementary School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teach pre-kindergartners.
