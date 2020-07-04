Education Spotlight — Sophia Carter

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Educational Highlights or accomplishments: My greatest accomplishments are two simple things: "I teach children how to read and try to make learning interesting and fun. I am also very proud to be named Creek's Site Educator of the Year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I was very excited and honored to be selected as my school's Site Educator of the Year. I have been passionate in my commitment to teaching. I was very fortunate to have been placed with two outstanding teachers. My student teaching was under the guidance of Karen Freeman and my mentor teacher was Janna Hitt. They taught me so much more than any college class could have. We developed not only a working relationship but a lifelong friendship. I make it my mission to have the same influence on others."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "Teaching is not an easy job, but it is one where you can make the most impact in another person's life. I have worked extremely hard to get to where I am today. Many people can be an educator, but a great educator connects with students, their families, and co-workers on multiple levels both inside and outside the classroom. I strive every single day to be that great educator."
What plans do you have for the future? "I hope to continue to instill the love of learning in all my future students. It is my continued goal to combine my experience with my ability to be a compassionate, enthusiastic, dedicated teacher who will make a positive contribution to our school district and community."
NAME: Sophia Carter.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Creek Elementary, first grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "This past year, I initiated and organized a community project for Creek Elementary called 'Remember Our Troops This Holiday Season.' I developed and sponsored the building Box Top program along with our school wide Sock Hop Dance. I currently serve on the Creek Instructional Leadership Committee aiding with our Accelerated Reader Incentive Program and our family Math and STEM Night. I have had the privilege of mentoring numerous interns and first-year teachers."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Creek Elementary Site Educator of the Year 2020, February Creek Teacher of the Month, 2020 Education Foundation Grant Recipient, Who's Who Among America's Teachers, Nominee for the Gold Star Educator Award, recognized by MEA for 20 plus years of service for Muskogee Public Schools.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND OR HONORS: Muskogee Education Association, Blue Star Mothers of America Chapter 5.
