Education Spotlight — Steve Wiles

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The Brent Cannon Award was presented to me at the Spring Middle School Band Concert in 2019 by one of my first students. This student represented other classmates of his who also nominated me for this award."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This award can be considered a lifetime achievement award and is a very thoughtful word of thanks and appreciation from my former students, who are now good friends of mine."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The award was a nice surprise after spending decades doing the job I love: teaching instrumental music."
What are your plans for the future?
"My future plans are to continue teaching, looking forward to doing a lot of teaching and catching a ride on an old airplane."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Steve Wiles.
SCHOOL POSITION: Band director, Muskogee Public Schools.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Seventh Grade Band director at 6th and 7th Grade Academy and assistant High School Band director, Muskogee High School.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Brent Cannon Music Education Alumni Achievement Award from Kappa Kappa Psi National Band Honor Fraternity in 2019. I was among the first in the nation to receive this distinguished award."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Music director at Presbyterian Church of Muskogee.
