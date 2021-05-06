Education Spotlight — Susan Clark

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? 2021 Okay Teacher of the Year. "I have taught 43 years at Okay High School and am retiring at the end of this year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is especially gratifying to receive the "Teacher of the Year" honor as I leave to start a new chapter in my life."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I feel, though, that with all the challenges brought by COVID and serving our students both virtually and in-person, this honor should be equally shared by all the teachers in the district. It has been a team effort."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Future plans are to take a year and enjoy being retired, then to hopefully start volunteer work for nursing homes, reading, visiting, or whatever needs to be done."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Susan Clark.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Okay High School English, psychology, sociology and academic achievement teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Ninth Grade sponsor; member OKEA, OEA, NEA.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Master's in English Education; 2021 Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member, Church of Christ.
