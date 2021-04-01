Education Spotlight — Susan Garland

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Secondary Teacher of the Month, February, 2021."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I am humbled to be given this award. There are so many amazing teachers doing great things in our district, and I am grateful to be acknowledged."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been an educator for 18 years. This is my 16th year with Muskogee Public Schools. I come in every day ready to go, ready to do what I need to reach these young people. But they are the ones that change my life for the better. I love it when you can see that they are catching on to a new concept!"
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am looking forward to Camp Bennett this summer. We had virtual camp last year and I am so excited to be back in-person this summer. Besides that, I am planning a three-week road trip to Sequoia, Yosemite, and Yellowstone national parks this summer."
NAME: Susan Garland.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Special Education Teacher at the 6th Grade Academy at Grant Foreman.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I teach reading/English, math, and social studies. This is my 18th year as an educator."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: I was the Secondary Teacher of the Month in March 2020 and again in February 2021. I am also the director at Camp Bennett for Muskogee Public Schools.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I work with our special needs population through Camp Bennett. We have an amazing camp for adults and for our MPS students. We use this time to provide our campers with recreation, art, music, and science as well as community activities. It is my favorite time of the year!"
