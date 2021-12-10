EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT — Sydney Sells

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My current ACT score is a 23. I studied a lot so I could get into the colleges that I’m interested in. I am also on the superintendent honor roll for this year, and by keeping focused and pushing myself I can stay on top of my grades and keep my FCCLA chapter looking ahead towards the future."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"My ACT score is important, but my grades and overall image is my biggest accomplishment. They are both extremely important to me because I’ve struggled in the past with mental health issues and being able to overcome them and be able to graduate happily with no regrets is such an exciting experience."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I worked harder than I ever had in my life. I had to focus on myself as well as all the people that were counting on me. I studied hard and was super excited to be able to keep up with the new pace of things. I studied for hours before the ACT, I organized and planned out multiple different events within FCCLA, and made sure my senior class could have a great graduation and trip."
What are your plans for the future?:
"Finish out high school and go on to attend college, major in pre law, and continue on and become a Civil Rights lawyer so I can help those who need it. I want to be able to have a family later on down the road and live comfortably, so I’ll work hard now so I can relax and enjoy retirement to its fullest. I also want to be a dog mom, so I’ll have quite a few."
NAME: Sydney Sells.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Senior, Okay High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Wagoner.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL:
"I played volleyball for six years, I am our FCCLA Chapter president, I am our senior class president, I keep up to date with our members of FCCLA as well as recognizing them when they have done well. I am one of two yearbook editors, so I make sure we are all doing our part within our yearbook class. I also am a teacher's aid for two hours of the day."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS:
"I have a 3.5 GPA and I am currently in National Honor Society, I have gone to national competition every year for the past four years through FCCLA in parliamentary procedure. From seventh grade to now I’ve been on the principal's honor roll almost every year."
COMMUNITY HONORS AND/OR AWARDS:
"Every year since seventh grade, excluding last year, I’ve rung the bell for the Salvation Army. We have an annual Veterans Day breakfast. I used to sing the national anthem for all of the basketball games."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.