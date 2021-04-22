Education Spotlight — Tabytha Russell

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The highlight of my educational journey is being inspired to go back to school to obtain my master's in Reading. Working with my first-grade students showed me the complexity of learning to read and why it was important to implement effective strategies."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it has allowed me to continue to be a lifelong learner, which is something I try to model for my students. Every day is an opportunity to learn something new and that is what teaching is about. Being a positive example for my students is something I take great pride in."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"This program requires 33 credit hours to be completed. While working full time and going back to school can be demanding at times, it is my passion to become the best educator I can be for my students and the profession."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to graduate with my master's in Reading in December and continue to teach first grade until I am called to a different position. I plan to continue to be a proud Hilldale Hornet!"
NAME: Tabytha Russell.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: First-grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: After-school latchkey program, professional development committee, science textbook committee.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Teacher of the Month January 2021, August 2019, January 2019. Being named Hilldale Elementary’s Teacher of the Year has been such a honor, and I am so blessed to work with educators that lead, support, and inspire."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: LifeChurch.
