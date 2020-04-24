Education Spotlight — Taf Morphis

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My favorite educational highlights are those when the teachers I lead have breakthroughs in their educational endeavors, such as the time when a teacher was so excited to be chosen for Masonic Teacher of Today award that they broke down crying because someone realizes that the efforts they put forth into students every day and sometimes for many years get recognized."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Teachers are the real heroes of today; I have so much respect for what they do in the trenches every day."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I feel it is my duty to provide a place they want to be, a place they feel valuable, and a place that fosters hope for the citizens of tomorrow."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are in the Hands of God. I would love to tell you that one day I will be a superintendent or director of education. But for now, I’m where I need to be and the Lord will move me when it is time for the next steps in my educational journey to begin."
NAME: Taf Morphis.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hulbert Elementary School – Principal and IT director.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I help teachers have the resources to do their job in an environment that allows for forward thinking and outside-of-the-box freedom that will enable them to use researched based ideas to drive their classroom instruction. As the technology director I have a special insight to the needs of the teachers in regard to technologies in the classroom and the resources to help them in those areas."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Ben Franklin Science Academy Teacher of the Year in 2007; Oklahoma Principal’s Academy 2009-2010 (Class 27) Rooster Award Winner; Hulbert Administrator of the Year 2016-2017.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "My wife is on the Fostering Hope Board. Because of this I’m able to help Fostering Hope in some of the behind the scenes things that help it be successful. I have been a member of New Community Church in Muskogee for 20 years."
