Education Spotlight — Tammy Stone

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The highlight of my year has been being recognized by colleagues and administration as Teacher of the Year. This was an amazing honor for me and one that I am very proud of."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I, like all of my colleagues, work very hard to make sure all students receive a quality education and skills to help throughout their entire life, so it was nice to be recognized as an educator in this way."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Investing time and planning engaging lessons for my students. I also make sure that I am there for my students when they need something."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Continue to teach at Hilldale Public Schools pursue my masters in school counseling."
NAME: Tammy Stone.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Hilldale High School Special Education Teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Council Hill.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Teach special education classes and resource classes.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: High school Teacher of the Year 2021-2022, District Teacher of the Year 2021-2022.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: High school Teacher of the Year 2021-2022; District Teacher of the Year 2021-2022.
