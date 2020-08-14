Education Spotlight — Tera Webb

WORTHY OF RECOGNITIONTell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I got to present at an international conference. I did two presentations.""
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I love getting the word out about our school. I presented on 1 Touch, which is a self-defense program for people who are visually impaired. I also presented on mathematics, Common Core, and how it was working for the visually impaired child. It was neat to meet people from all over the world."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It was a co-worker, Lacy Goins, and I, and we worked tirelessly to get our presentation ready and travel down to San Antonio to spend the week there. It was hard work, but it was really enjoyable."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Watching my kiddo grow. He's a sixth-grader here and he is my life. I eventually will retire here. I love this school. This is year 21 that we're starting, and I just can't imagine being anywhere else."
NAME: Tera Webb.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Oklahoma School for the Blind physical education and middle school math.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Cheerleading, track and Special Olympics coach; Health Schools committee chairwoman.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Teacher of the Year, 2015; Professional Oklahoma Educators special educator of the year, 2016; Oklahoma Alliance for Health, Physical Education and Recreation, Dance, Physical Education Teacher for 2019; Area 20 Special Olympics Coach of the Year, 2020.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Special Olympics.
