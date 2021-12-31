Education Spotlight — Terri Godman

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"To see my students be successful in the career of their choice. I have former students who are doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, mothers, fathers, teachers/coaches, assistant medical examiners, Department of Human Service workers, sheriffs, lawnmower service owners and so many more. I hope that the foundation, that high school, including my class, gave them a great starting point in their careers."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Science and the understanding of the scientific method is vital to deciphering the world around us. This is particularly true right now with the global pandemic of COVID-19, and the phenomenon of climate change. I hope my students and former students can take the information they learn in my science classes and make good decisions for their lives and their careers."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Keeping up with new strategies and new technologies in teaching, as well as the science itself, is vitally important in conveying these topics to young people. Hands-on activities are a must. It is hard work and exhausting, but worth it. From flame tests for element identification in chemistry to blood spatter analysis in forensic science to proving Newton’s Laws in physics, students learn science so much better if they can touch it and plan it themselves."
What plans do you have for the future?
"After this year, I am planning on retiring. My husband and I want to travel and be able to spend more time with our grandchildren who live in Ohio and Virginia."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Terri Godman.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale High School, Science Teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Senior Class Sponsor for 14 years, Young Democrats Sponsor, Science representative to the High School Site Council, Science Department Chair.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Past Teacher of the Year, Teacher Guest for five different students for the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Awards.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Adult Alternatives Sunday School Class, Mission and Service Committee at First United Methodist Church.
