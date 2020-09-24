Education Spotlight — Tonya Bush

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Oktaha Elementary Teacher of the Year. I am surrounded by brilliant and wonderful colleagues and support staff that encourage one another and are dedicated to our students."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is a true honor and extremely meaningful coming from my peers."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"If you ask my family this question they would respond with a resounding "entirely too much!" However, as an educator, I know we pour in countless hours because there is always something we want to work on to improve or to help our students."
What plans do you have for the future? "I am a firm believer in life-long learning and plan to continue grow however I can."
NAME: Tonya Bush.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Oktaha Elementary School Fifth-grade Reading Language Arts.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Gifted and Talented team teacher and Reading ELA tutor.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2020-2021 Oktaha Elementary Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I volunteer with a local summer literacy program."
