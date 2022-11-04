Education Spotlight — Whitney Gamble

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Receiving the Teacher of the Year at OSB has been my greatest achievement in my teaching career so far. I was very shocked and humbled by the award, because I work with some amazing teachers. My guess for why I received the award is summed up in one word, compassion."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It’s important for me because it’s great to be appreciated when you feel like you’re working hard to be the best you can be."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Most teachers feel they are working constantly, searching and brainstorming new lesson ideas, planning those lessons, preparing materials, grading papers, giving feedback to students and parents, and I’m no different. It’s worth every minute though."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on retiring at OSB because I just love our students, co-workers, and administration. There truly is no place I’d rather work. We’re a family."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Whitney Gamble.
SCHOOL POSITION: Elementary Special Education, Oklahoma School for the Blind.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teaching elementary special education is my main function at school, but I also teach character education to the middle schoolers. I am also the sponsor of Kids for Christ at OSB.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: OSB’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: N/A
