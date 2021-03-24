Eighth-graders will be added to the Freshman Academy at Alice Robertson, the Muskogee Board of Education agreed on Tuesday.
The move is one of several restructuring proposals from Muskogee Public Schools' Long Range Planning Committee the school board approved Tuesday.
Approved proposals include:
• Having sixth and seventh grades at the former Ben Franklin Science Academy building, which currently houses the Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy.
• Having eighth and ninth grades at the rebuilt Alice Robertson Junior High building. Most of AR was torn down, to be rebuilt as a Freshman Academy.
• Converting Whittier Elementary into an E-Learning Academy.
• Closing the Grant Foreman building, currently the Sixth Grade Academy, for the 2021-22 school year, possibly reopen it as an elementary later.
• Redraw boundaries for the remaining five elementary schools.
The proposals take effect for the 2021-22 school year.
Jason Fullerton with the district's Long Range Planning Committee said Whittier would be a hub where students and teachers in Muskogee's E-Learning Academy could go to get help.
"The virtual personnel could be staffed there," he said. "Everything will kind of flow from that facility."
Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said E-Learning would be offered to third grade and older and would be capped at 500 students.
As for closing and reopening Grant Foreman, Fullerton said he hopes and anticipates that the city and school district will grow.
"That people will be drawn and attracted to Muskogee Public Schools by our new facilities, the investment we're making in our district, the fact we continue to hire quality personnel," he said.
Mendenhall said elementary redistricting allows room for growth. He said that, not counting E-Learning students, each elementary would have from about 250 to 350 students.
"Those are pretty small elementaries," he said. "That is the reason we felt the right thing to do was to close down one site. Probably not too long ago, we were up to 10 elementaries."
Teachers and support staff at affected schools would be placed at schools where they are needed, Mendenhall said. School officials spent much of Tuesday looking at staffing issues involved with the secondary restructuring and elementary redistricting, he said.
"Our intention is to meet with all staff who will be affected by the reconfiguration before the end of the school year," he said. "This will afford each employee the understanding of where their fall working assignment will be before the summer break."
Educator Edwyna Synar said her child will be in the eighth-grade in the 2022 school year.
"If she goes to AR, it will be fourth school in four years," said Synar.
She said her child went to Tony Goetz Elementary in the fifth grade, then the Sixth Grade Academy at Grant Foreman. The girl currently is in seventh grade at the Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy. Synar said Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy Principal Ryan Buell has done a good job with the pod system.
"We voted on a bond issue for a Ninth Grade center not an Eighth and Ninth grade center," she said, referring to the $110 million bond issue approved in 2019 that authorized money for the Freshman Academy.
Mendenhall said that in bond language, the funding was determined for each school, which does not change.
"However, when the variables change, the school district is forced to make adjustments," Mendenhall said. "The district's student population has decreased, making it necessary to reconfigure students. We did not know at the time of the bond vote these conditions would exist, however, it would be in poor judgment if we did not make modifications knowing this data."
Mendenhall said the 2019 bond issue, which included $18 million for the Freshman Academy, was for 12 years.
"It would not be prudent as a school district to not make adjustments as new data and needs develop over time," he said.
MPS Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said contractors with Manhattan Construction, which is rebuilding the AR site, are working Saturdays and longer days to get the site ready for the start of the 2022 school year. He said the school year is to begin Aug. 24
Crawley said on Tuesday that contractors are not on schedule for their planned Aug. 1 handover date. He said work at AR has been affected by factors such as February's sub-freezing spell, the COVID-19 pandemic and having Tony Goetz Elementary students meet temporarily at the AR New Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.