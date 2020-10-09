Elections for Porum School JOM Indian Education Committee members will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday in the school library.
One of the most important components of the JOM Program is parent involvement. This October, parents of JOM eligible children will have an opportunity to get involved in the development of the JOM program at their school.
To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM-verified child. School board members or spouses, school administrators or spouses, and the Cherokee Nation personnel with signature authority over JOM contracts or spouses may not serve on the committee.
For more information, contact Susan Wilson at (918) 484-5123.
