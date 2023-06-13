Entries are being sought for the Muskogee Independence and Frontier Days Parade, set for 11 a.m. July 1 in downtown.
Entry is free. Forms can be found at muskogeeparks.org. Interested parties may email it, drop it off, or mail it to the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department before the deadline of 5 p.m. June 28. Parade lineup and directions will be sent out on June 30.
People with horses, tractors, agricultural supplies are encouraged to enter the parade, as it is part of Muskogee Frontier Days & Rodeo.
Patriotic entries are also welcome.
Entrants can include horseback riding individuals and groups, scouts and youth groups, pageant queens and kings, dance units, drill teams, marching bands, bicycles, churches, schools, elected officials, dignitaries, VIPs and others.
The Frontier Days & Rodeo will be 8 p.m. June 30 and July 1 at Hatbox Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.