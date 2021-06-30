Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, is proud to recognize Sierra Adams of Eufaula, as one of the nearly 1,600 graduates to receive degrees at the spring commencement ceremonies held May 4-7.
Eufaula woman graduates Austin Peay State University
- Submitted by Austin Peay State University
