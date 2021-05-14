Eufaula woman inducted into honor society

Ashley Mills of Eufaula was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Eastern’s Theta Pi chapter sponsors a number of events and initiatives to serve the campus and community. These efforts include an annual Toys for Tots campaign and voter registration drive.
Membership is granted by invitation once certain academic qualifications are met. To qualify, students must have completed 12 to 29 hours of coursework towards an associate degree with a cumulative 3.75 grade point average or more than 30 credit hours with a cumulative 3.5 grade point average.
Members graduating from Eastern are recognized during commencement ceremonies and their membership is noted on official college transcripts.
