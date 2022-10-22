Event urges individuals to complete college degrees

Northeastern State University officials want to help individuals complete their college degrees.
NSU will host Reach Higher Reconnect in person at the Muskogee campus and virtually from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday for those who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about degree options, including a 100 percent online Organizational Leadership program, for completing their bachelor degree while balancing family, work and financial obligations. Representatives from admissions, financial aid and advisement offices will be in attendance.
Reach Higher Reconnect Week is a series of coordinated student recruitment events at participating Reach Higher campuses across the state. The primary goals of Reach Higher Reconnect Week are to increase awareness of the adult-friendly degree completion options available through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher initiative and encourage adults who have earned some college credit to successfully complete their degrees.
For more information or to attend the event virtually, visit www.nsuok.edu/ReachHigher. For more information about the Reach Higher degree program options, visit www.reachhigherok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.