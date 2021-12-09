Sadler Arts Academy celebrates a jazzy holiday with the return of its Nutcracker ballet this weekend.
"It feels like Christmas," Sadler Principal Ronia Davison said. "It's really, really nice to have it back."
Sadler Arts Academy presents a jazzy, modern dance version of "Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; and 6:30 p.m. Monday at the school auditorium.
Sadler had been presenting traditional or modern versions of "Nutcracker" since 1996, but canceled in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
"It's our signature piece, so it's definitely something that we missed terribly last year," Davison said. "For our school, it just seemed different not to have all the planning and preparation that it takes."
She said she has seen how excited students are about the production.
"We are encouraged that the students have acclimated so nicely into the roles and routines and discipline that it takes to put something like this together," Davison said. "We know it makes such a difference in the life of the kids as they really work together and contribute their very best efforts to make it all come together."
Many "Nutcracker" cast members need extra discipline because they also are in Muskogee Little Theatre's final performance of "A Christmas Story: The Musical." MLT moved its final performance to 2 p.m. Saturday to accommodate Sadler's "Nutcracker."
Eighth-grader Jawuan McGill must turn from mean to heroic in a matter of hours. He plays mean Scut Farkus in the MLT play and the Nutcracker/Prince in the Sadler production.
"It's an interesting job having to balance out having to be a bully and a having to be a prince, being mean in one and nice in the other," Jawuan said.
He said the biggest challenge has been keeping up with the all the dances.
The Sadler production features a variety of traditional and modern dances including ballet, tap, Charleston and hip-hop.
Jawuan said the dancing was full of fun and energy.
"It's been fun working with all the kids, too, especially in the battle scene," Jawuan said, adding that the fight scene was among his favorite dances.
"The hardest part has been having to learn all the turns," he said. "That's out of my dancing genre, but I've gotten it down."
The Nutcracker story focuses on young Clara, who receives a nutcracker from her godfather. When another child breaks it, the godfather does magic. The nutcracker becomes a handsome prince.
"The Nutcracker, at first is a wooden toy, then Clara's godfather does magic and brings all the toys to life," Jawuan said. "And there's the prince and he defeats the Mouse King, and takes Clara on a trip around Fantasyland."
He said he's been able to keep up with his studies while taking on the two extra roles.
"Once I get done with all my practices, I come straight home and do my work," he said. "If it takes me all night to do that, I do that, but I still get to sleep in the end."
If You Go
WHAT: Sadler Arts Academy "Nutcracker."
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Sadler Arts Academy, 800 Altamont St.
ADMISSION: Tickets, $10 for premium seating; $5 for general seating. Available from any Sadler PTO member or by calling the school at (918) 684-3820.
