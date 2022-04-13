Expo to feature more than home, garden and outdoor businesses

Craft vendors and building suppliers join the Easter Bunny at the Home Garden & Outdoor Expo this Saturday.
The expo, hosted by Okie Country 101.7 will be 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday inside Arrowhead Mall.
Chell Fausett, who does marketing for Okie Country, said about 70 vendors have signed up for the expo.
"That ranges from businesses that deal with home, garden and outdoor things to arts and crafts and direct marketing vendors," she said. "This year, we've had quite a few who have contacted us that I didn't have to contact, that are on board. We have a bunch of new people who are coming who have never come before."
There will be an area set up where parents can take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m.
Fausett said this is the tenth year to have the expo and the first time the expo has had arts and crafts vendors.
"They're coming from all over," she said, adding that many had previously shown at Fort Gibson's Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair. The Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce is one of the expo sponsors.
Vendors will offer a variety of items, including candy, jewelry, wreaths, honey and boutique items.
"We have a face painter," she said. "We have things going on all day."
Visitors also can get improvement ideas for their houses and gardens, she said.
"We have Seal Smart, Windows by Andersen, we have a power washing place, heat and air, fence companies," she said.
There also will be real estate companies and banks, Fausett said.
Muddy Boots Line Dancing will host line dances, she said.
Indian Capital Technology Center, Northeastern State University and Connors State College also will have booths.
Guard Dogs Motorcycle Club and a Muskogee Jeep club will be set up outside.
Fausett said she's been working since January to set up the expo.
"We have giveaways to do all day long," she said. "Bob Loftis is donating a recliner."
Also, Muskogee Blood Institute will have a mobile blood drive at the mall during the expo.
If you go
WHAT: Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St.
ADMISSION: Free.
