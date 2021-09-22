Jeff McCoy didn't mind the long time his son spent on a swing set earlier this month.
"He just loves to swing," the father said. "We were on the swing for three hours."
McCoy said it was the first time his 4-year-old son Jeffie had been out of the hospital in more than six weeks. The boy has been at OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he received a bone marrow transplant in August.
"He was strapped to an IV pole for 45 days," the father said.
Jeffie has had to fight multiple diseases over the past two years, McCoy said.
He originally was diagnosed with a serious type of hepatitis.
"Basically his immune system was attacking his liver," he said. "It was nearly fatal."
The next several months involved frequent trips to the Oklahoma City children's hospital.
Jeffie's liver began looking normal, then his bone marrow, blood platelets and hemoglobin came under attack. McCoy said the boy was diagnosed with aplastic anemia.
"His immune system was attacking his bone marrow and his blood," McCoy said. "His bone marrow failed and stopped working."
McCoy, a Muskogee High School band director, said he and his family have gone back and forth to Oklahoma City for more than a year. The family gives daily reports on the Jeffie the Brave Facebook page.
Jeffie has needed transfusions two or three times a week and has undergone radiation and chemotherapy, even though he does not have cancer, McCoy said.
As few things helped Jeffie get better, a last option was a bone marrow transplant, McCoy said.
A nationwide search for a matching donor failed to yield a close match, he said.
"Doctors found a quasi experimental procedure that involved a half match — which was myself," he said.
The boy was readmitted to the children's hospital on Aug. 1. He underwent the bone marrow transplant with his father on Aug. 12, McCoy said.
"He was given very low odds to survive, but he has (survived) so far," McCoy said.
The McCoy family, including wife Alycia McCoy and 3-year-old daughter Lily Joy, spent the past 51 days at Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, which provides homelike lodging for families of hospitalized children.
Friends and staff at Boulevard Christian Church have helped the family during this critical time, McCoy said.
"The whole church has sent us food, clothing, games and toys," he said. "They paid off medical bills and have really been an anchor for us, really have been a huge blessing."
The family owed several thousand dollars in medical bills, but various foundations helped them pay much of the bills, he said.
McCoy, a Muskogee High School band director, said he also has received support from his colleagues. He said he has saved up sick leave.
"Bradley Spears has really stepped up and helped the band," he said. "Lauren Fort has helped with the visual side of the band."
Three new band directors also have been a help, he said.
McCoy has found relief while working on marching band drills on computer, as well as studying for a doctorate online. He is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership from Southern Nazarene University. He said a professor has sent him gift cards.
"Those are some things that help me change my mind onto something different," McCoy said.
McCoy said Jeffie will need blood transfusions for the next two or three months to make sure his body doesn't reject his father's bone marrow. He said the transplant and grafting is a good sign that Jeffie's body hasn't rejected it so far.
"Those cells need two or three months to mature more so they can start producing platelets and hemoglobin on their own," McCoy said. "They have to monitor him in next 60 days."
McCoy said the family hopes to be home with their son by Thanksgiving.
"God's going to see him through. He's already survived more than any doctor thought he would do," McCoy said. "They're very hopeful that he would come out of this and a year from now he'll be totally fine and be a normal kid."
Follow Jeffie the Brave on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffiethebrave
