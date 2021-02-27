Three people voted early on Friday, and nobody voted early on Thursday in Muskogee County for the Warner Public Schools bond election.
Warner is proposing a $750,000 bond issue to pay for a new building at the elementary to house a larger band room and a physical education room. The money also would fund a new high school building to house a cheerleading room and multipurpose room.
Lowrey Schools in Cherokee County is proposing a bond issue to fund two new school buses. The Cherokee County Election Board reported nobody voting early on Friday and one person voting early on Thursday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday on the bond elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.