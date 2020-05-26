FG Commencement moves to June 19

There was no processional and no diploma distribution Friday on what would have been Fort Gibson High School's graduation.
Instead, members of the Class of 2020 were honored with yard signs featuring their pictures circling the district campus entrance.
"I think it's awesome," senior Brooklyn Bridges said after seeing the pictures on Friday. "It's definitely upsetting not having a 'normal graduation and senior year, but I love that Fort Gibson is doing so much to make us seniors feel loved."
Concern over COVID-19 has closed school buildings and canceled school activities since mid-March.
Formal graduation has been moved to 8 p.m. June 19 at the football stadium, FGHS Principal Ben Pemberton said.
"We're going to utilize the home and the visitors' bleachers," he said. "There's a large concrete pavilion in the south end zone. We're going to encourage our spectators to bring lawn chairs. We're going to space them out and provide basically a U-shaped venue for them."
One ceremony highlight will be a drawing for a 2020 Ford Fusion, offered by Direct Traffic Control.
"I think it's a great way to bring excitement back into our kids' lives," Pemberton said. "So much has been negative. This is a great way to be positive."
Direct Traffic Control Chief Financial Officer Hayley Norman said interested seniors submit an essay to become eligible for the drawing. There will be a random drawing at the ceremony.
"We wanted to help do something special, seeing as how things have not gone as normal because of COVID-19," Norman said. "We had thought of this before and decided this was a really good year to do it."
She said the company bought the car at James Hodge Ford in Muskogee.
Pemberton said the essay topic is "My Senior Experience, where they talked about challenges and successes they had in senior year and how having a car would impact their lives."
The Senior Showcase featured the yard signs, as well as a large poster with all the senior pictures.
"We put that display up in the rain this morning, hoping there would be a break in the weather so the kids could enjoy it," Pemberton said Friday. "Luckily, we were blessed with a nice break and some sunshine."
Pemberton said he and Fort Gibson Superintendent Sam Farmer worked with the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce to set up the Senior Showcase.
"We all wanted a way to recognize our seniors, because they had such a troublesome time this year with the number of activities that have been canceled and sports venues," Pemberton said. "We wanted to make the original graduation date something special, something they could draw attention to and lift their spirits."
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson High School Graduation.
WHEN: 8 p.m. June 19.
WHERE: Football stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.