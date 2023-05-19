Nine students from the Fort Gibson Middle School Technology Student Association (TSA) chapter recently attended the 2023 Oklahoma TSA State Leadership Conference.
Students competed in more than 80 events in architecture, construction, leadership, computer science, information technology, CAD, inventions and innovations, problem-solving, dragsters, robotics, research and more.
Awards were presented to the top three in each event. Winning awards from Fort Gibson Middle School were: Jessica Hardy (1st - Career Prep); Paxton Fillman, Karson Impson, and Kamdyn Tapp (1st - Website Design); Ransom Ireland and Hayden Watson (1st - VEX IQ Robotics Tournament); Memphis Tiner (3rd - CAD Foundations); and Raymundo Monsivais and Memphis Tiner (VEX IQ Robotics Design Award).
Due to their exemplary performance, six students are eligible to attend the National TSA Leadership Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 28 through July 2. Along with competing in the events they qualified for, they will be participating in some of the additional activities offered at the conference, such as leadership sessions that allow students to learn and network with other TSA students around the country.
Most of the judges for the contests were industry professionals who had expertise in each event. “We believe it is important to get more industry involvement in TSA to showcase the talented STEM students we have across the state,” said Tami Redus, State TSA Adviser with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.
In addition to competing at the State level, students took part in leadership sessions and participated in hands-on activities sponsored by Kid Wind and OSU College of Engineering, Architecture & Technology. Students also participated in a blanket and dog toy drive, which were donated to patients and dogs in shelters.
“These students work all year on their projects and have earned their place at this conference by submitting exceptional work,” said Megan Helm, Fort Gibson Middle School Chapter TSA Advisor. “We are thankful for opportunities of mini conferences throughout the year to help us refine our projects, which better prepare us for State. It is rewarding to see my students recognized as being the top in Oklahoma and a privilege to be able to provide this experience to them.”
