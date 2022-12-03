Statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate area boards of education may file to run as a candidate at their county election boards between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
If there are more than three candidates for a race, the primary election will be Feb. 14. Runoffs and elections with only two candidates will be April 4.
Indian Capital Technology Center and school districts with grades prekindergarten through 12 will have elections for seat 3, which is a five-year term.
Some school districts will have races for other seats, as well:
Fort Gibson Public Schools will have a race for the remaining four years of an unexpired term for seat 2.
Checotah Public Schools will have a race for the remainder of an unexpired term for seat 5.
Eufaula Public Schools will have a race for the remainder of an unexpired term for seat 5.
People may file for the following seats in school districts serving prekindergarten through eighth grade: Wainwright, seat 1; Ryals, seat 2; Stidham, seat 1; Briggs, seat 1; Grandview, seat 3; Lowery, seat 3; Norwood, seat 2; Peggs, seat 1; Shady Grove, seat 1; Tenkiller, seat 2 and Woodall, seat 1.
Porter, Wagoner and Okay will have elections for school board seat 3.
