Races have developed for two area board of education seats on the first day of filing for Oklahoma school board races Monday.
In Eufaula, a race developed between Terry Burns and Marsha J. Asher for Seat 1
A race developed between Cara Schaus and Rick Patrick for Keys Board of Education, Seat 1.
Incumbents at several Muskogee County schools filed Monday to keep their positions. They are Bobby Jefferson, Muskogee; Scott Abbott, Fort Gibson, Katy Smith Oktaha; Chris Thompson, Warner, and Judy L. Morton, Webbers Falls.
Candidates can file until 5 p.m. Wednesday at their county election boards. The election board addresses are:
• Muskogee County, 400 W. Broadway, Room 120, Muskogee.
• Cherokee County, 914 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.
• McIntosh County, first floor of county courthouse, 110 N. First St., Eufaula.
• Wagoner County, 208 N. Lee Ave., Wagoner.
Primary election for three or more candidates in a race will be Feb. 9. If no candidates get more than 50 percent in the primary, the top two candidates go to a runoff.
The runoff and general election will be April 6.
Candidate filings have not been reported so far for Hilldale, Haskell, Wainwright, Porter, Okay, Midway, Briggs, Peggs, Shady Grove and Tenkiller.
Monday School Board Filings.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Muskogee, Seat 1 — Bobby Jefferson.
• Fort Gibson, Seat 1 — Scott Abbott.
• Oktaha, Seat 1 — Katy Sue Smith.
• Warner, Seat 1 — Chris Thompson.
• Webbers Falls, Seat 1 — Judy L. Morton.
• Indian Capital Technology Center, Zone 1 — Darrell Russell.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
• Grand View, Seat 1 — Dan Fuller.
• Hulbert, Seat 1 — Clint Anderson.
• Keys, Seat 1 — Cara Schaus, Rick Patrick.
• Lowrey, Seat 1— Jessica Secratt.
• Norwood, Seat 3 — Gregg Perryman.
• Tahlequah, Seat 1 — Lori Walker.
• Woodall, Seat 2 — Eddie Molloy.
McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah, Seat 1 — Christopher Jack Brown.
• Eufaula, Seat 1 — Martha J. Asher; Terry Burns.
• Ryal, Seat 3 — Michael Winap.
WAGONER COUNTY
• Wagoner, Seat 1 — Tamera L. Belvin.
