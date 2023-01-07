Muskogee STEAM Center seeks young moviemakers' best works for its upcoming film festival.
The Muskogee STEAM Center Youth Film Festival will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Roxy Theater. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Music.
"A lot of the kids are constantly using their phones, making videos, creating little films without even thinking of the science involved or the art," said STEAM Center Vice President Derryl Venters. "It is a creative process. When you do it well, it is an art."
The festival is open to ages 8 to 18 in Muskogee, McIntosh, Cherokee and Wagoner counties. Videos are to be between one to five minutes.
"We've invited other areas, spoke with superintendents at other school districts to encourage them to participate," Venters said. "One of our goals is to encourage a love of art and science, and for people, especially young people, to understand that there are many things we consider art that are based in science."
Submission deadline is Friday. Those wanting to enter are to create a private YouTube account, attach the video, then email the YouTube address to the film festival email.
Students can enter only one video. Categories include animation, documentary, musical or narrative (drama, comedy or science fiction). Age groups are 8-11, 12-14 and 15-18.
Group submissions are to be submitted under one director's name.
Awards will be given based on aptitude in screenplay/writing, editing, cinematography, originality and creativity.
Venters said other STEAM centers in the United States encourage youth to make films.
"I got kind of turned on to what they are doing, and I thought Muskogee could do that," she said.
She said she has been working with filmmakers Shiron and Oscar Ray on setting the festival up.
"We're excited to see what young people can come up with," Venters said. "It goes from 8 to 18, so there should be quite a difference in what we see."
How to enter
• To enter the Muskogee STEAM Center Youth Film Festival, Create a private YouTube account and attach your film. Email your YouTube account address to steamcenteryouthfilmfestival@gmail.com
• Submission deadline is Friday.
• Information: Email to faithbuilder1776@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.