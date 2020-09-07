First-year teacher tackles teaching using mask

Teaching English in a face mask challenges first-year Fort Gibson High School teacher Susie Kilpatrick.
"Discussions get quite difficult," Kilpatrick said. "I will tell them something, explain the theme of a story, and they're like 'what did you say.' And I have to adjust my mask or speak up or yell a little bit, just because they can't hear me."
A 2015 Fort Gibson graduate, Kilpatrick started her teaching career in mid-August, under school restrictions and precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19.
When she attended Fort Gibson, Kilpatrick was active in student council and National Honor Society. She also was stage manager for FGHS musicals.
Kilpatrick graduated from NSU over the summer. Fort Gibson hired her in May to teach.
It was not the teaching career she expected.
Kilpatrick said she feels better realizing this the first time other teachers experienced COVID-19.
"There's all different types of learning, but it isn't a normal type of school year," she said.
Kilpatrick said she tries to speak slowly and distinctly to make herself heard when she teaches.
She said she often has trouble hearing students when they wear their masks.
"Someone will answer a question, and I won't know where the answers are coming from because I can't see them moving their mouths," she said. "If they raise their hands, I could."
She said she had planned to use a lot of discussion in her class. But COVID precautions encourage keeping distant from each other. She said she wanted to use such formats as the Socratic circle, which encourages dialogue among participants, but masks make it hard.
"It's supposed to be free discussion," she said. "When they do that, it's hard for me to know who was talking right now."
Kilpatrick also has a clear plexiglass face shield, which enables students to read her lips. She said those could be used for more close-up interaction.
Like other Fort Gibson teachers, Kilpatrick must copy her lessons online, so students will be ready for distance or off-campus learning.
On the plus side, Kilpatrick said students seem "thankful" for school.
"Even though they come in sometimes complaining they don't want to be here, when they do have to social distance or they do see they have to be away, they see the benefit of having a teacher in front of them, as opposed to having a couple of videos or PowerPoint," she said. "It's much better to have that person in front of you, caring for you. So I think they're starting to care about school a lot more."
Students also feel motivated when they're able to do extracurricular activities, she said. Kilpatrick sponsors the freshman student council.
"I love helping them and giving them direction," she said. "They love to be involved, and I love watching that. I want to help them any way I can."
Kilpatrick said she wants her students "to be able to learn how to learn."
"They're independent. I want them to be able to have that independence in which they're in control of their own education," she said.
