Area food pantries say they have problems offering some basic items to a rising number of clients.
"Already, we're at the 14th of the month, and we have had 85 people already," said Yvette Thornton, social services director at Muskogee Salvation Army. "It was 100, almost 200 people last month."
Thornton said she believes inflation is driving the increased demand, as well as shortages of some food items. Supply chain problems also could have affected the shortages.
"There are some things we used to get, we find it difficult or challenging to get," Thornton said. "Something as simple as peanut butter. Since I've been here, I can't remember a time when there wasn't any peanut butter. Also canned fruit, we haven't been getting that."
The Salvation Army's food pantry has only four jars of peanut butter and no canned fruit. A recent food drive and donation by Rotary Club of Muskogee helped stock the pantry with other items, such as pasta, rice and canned vegetables, Thornton said.
Catholic Charities Muskogee Director Liliana Carbone said rising prices have hit the food pantry and infant supply closet.
"We bought at Walmart some baby shampoo for $1, and now it is $1.98," Carbone said. "So, it is not only food but some of the other items, mostly baby items, shampoo, diapers, food. Meat is expensive here."
Carbone said the number of people seeking help from Catholic Charities increased by 10 percent in the past month. Teens and school children being home for the summer accounts for part of that increase, she said.
Inflation has had little affect on the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, which distributes food to area pantries, a food bank spokeswoman said.
"A portion of the food we give from the food bank is purchased by the food bank through donations," said Sydney Chastine, Food Bank creative services specialist. "We have a substantial buying power that comes with being the food bank. When inflation happens, that obviously impacts some of those things, and it does make it more expensive for us to purchase that food."
Chastine said pastas and protein items are more expensive.
"With gas prices increasing, that also plays a big part in it," she said. "When we do those operational things, we just eat that cost."
The food bank does not pass on those increased charges onto pantries it serves, she said.
"Supply chain issues make it difficult to get certain foods at certain times at the frequency we would want," Chastine said. "But we are still able to take food that helps our neighbors."
Thornton said people can help by becoming more aware of the problem.
"We have to be very proactive," she said. "We can't sit here and wait on the food bank. We have to put in the work to get whatever we can."
Where to find help or donate
If you need help here are area food pantries and blessing boxes.
You also may contribute to the pantries and blessing boxes.
FOOD PANTRIES
• Eastern Heights Baptist Church, pantry and clothing closet, 2413 Haskell Blvd. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
• First Baptist Church Community First Center, corner of Eighth and Boston streets. Open 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, (918) 682-3496.
• Joseph's Storehouse Food Pantry, 615 S. Main St. Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, (918) 577-6288.
• Muskogee Catholic Charities Food Pantry and Infant Supply Closet, 1220 W. Broadway. Open 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, (918) 681-6115.
• Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; (918) 682-3384.
• First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St. Open 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; (918) 682-9000.
• Faith Love Baptist Church, 1208 Tamaroa St. Open 4 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 1 p.m. Sundays. (918) 616-3568.
• Muskogee Community Food Pantry, 601 E. Broadway. Open 1-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays. facebook.com/mcm.pantry
BLESSING BOXES
Blessing boxes are places where people can leave or pick up nonperishable food items or other necessities.
• Little Free Pantry on Peak, 112. E. Peak Blvd.
• Irving Elementary, 1100 N. J St.
• Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
