Former Hilldale student chosen Hilldale Teacher of the Year

Hilldale High School teacher Nathan Yarbrough recalls explaining something to his little brother when they were youngsters.
"And he got it," Yarbrough said. "Serving somebody in that way that they understand something. That has always stuck with me."
It stuck with him through seven years of teaching at Hilldale. He now teaches the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math program at Hilldale High. The class is held in the district's PHabLab classroom. He also teaches a "life after high school" class for seniors and coordinates Hilldale's career internship program.
Yarbrough has been named the district's teacher of the year for 2021.
High School Principal Josh Nixon praised Yarbrough's desire to help.
"He's always willing to help, no matter what it is," Nixon said. "Anything he can do to help around here, he does. He doesn't complain about it. He sees something he needs to do and he does it."
Yarbrough said he was surprised by the Teacher of the Year honor.
"I know I work with so many great teachers," he said. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't pumped on it. It's an honor that my colleagues and my district would choose me for that. It's humbling, too."
He said educators don't teach "for any accolades."
Nixon said Yarbrough has a great rapport with students.
"He relates so well with kids," Nixon said. "He understands kids and what makes them tick. That's a great quality to have as a teacher."
Yarbrough recalls attending high school at Hilldale, where he graduated in 2005.
"I was once a student sitting in these same seats that I'm teaching students in," he said. "I can relate to them."
He said he grew up skateboarding and listening to punk and metal music.
"That got me really interested in creative expression, album art, skateboard designs, and that got me into art," He said his degree is in fine art with emphasis on graphic design.
Yarbrough said his wife, a teacher, prodded him into teaching.
"She said, 'I think you'd be a good teacher, you should try it,'" Yarbrough said. "I'm so glad that I did."
Yarbrough taught at Hilldale a few years before teaching at Carlton Landing Academy a few years. He later returned to Hilldale, which he calls home.
"I grew up here," he said. "Even though I wanted to get out of Muskogee when I was in high school, realized shortly thereafter this is where my family is. This is where my roots are. This is the community that I love."
The main thing Yarbrough said he seeks to instill in his students goes beyond the classroom.
"Mainly, that they love their neighbors as themselves," he said. "I believe that's what God calls us to do. That's the Golden Rule. More important than any curriculum I can teach them is that they would care for other people above and beyond themselves."
In the classroom, Yarbrough seeks to teach his students critical thinking.
"And to be creative problem solvers, not just to solve a problem, but solve it creatively," he said. "And to be able to take care of things themselves. To know that they've got what it takes to think through an issue and be able to take care of that."
He said it's one way to prepare them for adulthood.
"Life's going to happen," he said. "I'm here with them at the high school and I've got four years with some of them, and with my seniors, I've got one of them. And it's my role to transition them into what comes next."
Meet Nathan Yarbrough
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman Elementary, Alice Robertson Middle School; Hilldale High School, class of 2005; Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: STEAM teacher at Hilldale High School.
FAMILY: Wife, Jen; three children.
CHURCH: Ecclesia.
HOBBIES: "I spend a lot of time serving the church. I spend most of the time with my kids, living the country life."
