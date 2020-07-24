Former MPS superintendent remembered as dedicated educator

Colleagues recall Dr. James Christian, Muskogee Public Schools' first Black school superintendent, as a forward thinker.
Christian, who served as MPS superintendent from 1987 to 1991, died Friday morning. He was 82.
Retired MPS administrator Cedric Johnson said Christian was "way ahead of his times."
Johnson said Christian established an alternative school, which since has become Rougher Alternative Academy. Johnson was the alternative school's first principal.
"He was a darn good superintendent," Johnson said. "His philosophy was 'all kids can learn.'"
Retired MPS Assistant Superintendent Derryl Venters said Christian was a forward-thinking person who "appreciated out-of-the-box ideas."
"That's what it takes to be a good leader, the ability to think forward," she said. "I remember him working with us preparing for science fair, working late, staying late. I was impressed with how he'd work late with us."
Venters recalled approaching Christian, then an assistant superintendent, about getting a computer at the junior high, where she taught science. He at first balked at the request.
"After three or four calls and several days with his secretary, he got me the computer," she said. "We started kids with computers really early."
Johnson said Christian worked well with other administrators, faculty and staff at all levels.
"I remember a speech he gave to support workers," he said. "He supported them and thanked them for their service. He really gave them a pep talk."
A 1956 graduate of Manual Training High School, Christian later taught at the school from 1962 to 1970. After integration, Christian taught at Muskogee High School until 1972.
"He was actually the fellow, along with others, who actually did Muskogee's integration plan," Johnson said. "He was the architect of that. He was good for Muskogee, and Muskogee was lucky enough to keep him."
He served various administrative roles at MPS before becoming superintendent.
Fifteen years after retiring from MPS, Christian became superintendent of Boynton-Moton Public Schools, helping the district through a time of crisis. Johnson recalled recommending Christian to Sandy Garrett, then State Superintendent for Public Instruction, in the early 2000s, after the Oklahoma Department of Education labeled Boynton-Moton as an "at risk" district.
Schuyler Carter, a 2010 MHS graduate, never knew Christian as a teacher or administrator. However, after interviewing him while researching Muskogee's Black leaders, Christian became a friend, Carter said.
"He was a very well-respected man and role model," she said. "I asked him, 'Do you think you accomplished everything you set out to do for the students.' And he said no. He was 80 years old and in a nursing home. He said he still felt like he had so much to give to the community. He wanted to inspire, and he wanted to support and get more youngsters into colleges and church and get their education."
Carter said Christian changed a lot of peoples' live, including hers.
"I'd go visit him from time to time," she said. "I'd talk with him about a Ph.D. program, and he was very encouraging. He was a proponent of education. I'd talk with him about my aspirations of coming back and giving back to the community. He was really happy about that."
Christian was a member of the Beta Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and a lifetime member and local treasurer of the NAACP.
Learn more
Muskogee High School graduate, class of 2010, Schuyler Carter, prepared this YouTube video of Dr. James E. Christian while researching Muskogee Black leaders: https://youtu.be/8rt1GECrcAI
