FORT GIBSON — Emily Sandoval recalled having a long day Friday before her coronation as Fort Gibson's 2021 homecoming queen.

"I woke up pretty early and I came to band practice in the morning, then I went home and straight to my hair appointment," Sandoval said. "I got my hair done, but I did my own makeup."

She looked fine as her father, Genaro Sandoval, escorted her along the 50-yard line during the coronation ceremony. The ceremony, which featured 27 organization queens in various colored gowns, was held before the Fort Gibson Tigers game against the Catoosa Indians.

As the Band Queen, Emily Sandoval smiled broadly when her name was announced as homecoming queen. Her father changed the small band tiara with a taller tiara.

"I wasn't expecting it at all, but I'm happy I did and I'm thankful," she said. 

Sandoval, a member of the Royal Regiment color guard, said she expected to wear her homecoming gown throughout the game, even during the band's halftime show. Other color guard members dress like Snow White's evil queen during the halftime routine.

The homecoming queen was deluged with hugs after the coronation. 

Blanca Macareno seemed especially proud. She ran to give Emily Sandoval a big hug, straighten her Navy blue gown, adjust the tall tiara. 

"I graduated from Fort Gibson in 2009, so she's my baby cousin," Macareno said. "I'm so excited for her."

Genaro Sandoval, who works at OG&E, said he feels very excited for his daughter. He said he knew his daughter was excited.

The Fort Gibson homecoming ceremony announcer said Emily Sandoval plans to major in marketing in college. She plans to have a make-up artist business.

Fort Gibson High School Homecoming Court

QUEEN: Emily Sandoval.

Organization Queens and student escorts

Band: Emily Sandoval, Joan Sandoval

Baseball: Maycee Young, Cody Walkingstick

Basketball: Jenna Whiteley, Jaxon Blunt

Book Club: Rose Everett, Sinjin Lowery

Cheer: Kiercy Maxey, Wyatt McManus

Excel Club: Rayanna Contreras, Ethan Briggs

Fast Pitch: Jordan Hayes, Jaxon Perdue

FCCLA: Kenzie Sadler, Noah Perry

Football: Addison Caldwell, Toby West

FFA: Isabella Odell, Peyton Bolinger

Golf: Lauren Davis, Jackson Glasby

History Club: Katie Hill, Joseph Neves

ICTC: Mea Brannon, Austin Gray

NHS: Paloma Torres, Carson Garrett

NASA: Feather Two Shields, Kolton Berry

Proverbs 31: Araya Cox; escort from Weight Lifting: Trey Forrest

Robotics: Landri Moydell, Elijah Johnston

Select Choir: Hannah Harrison, Payden Kilgore

Slow Pitch: Angel Lyons, Mike Johnson

Soccer: Natalie Lee, Seth Rowan

Spanish Club: Lydia Schultz, Eli Fillman

Student Council: Klaire Downey; escort from Academic Team: Cayden Cooper

Swim: Anna French, Colin Martin

Tiger Theatre: Melody Evans, Garrett Abel

Track: Sydney Terry, Zach Hardy

Wrestling: Dayton Bowlin, Damian Mayton

Yearbook: Rebecca Collins, Aidan Floyd

Flower Girl: Eby Wicks

Crown Bearer: Cody Carney.

