Fort Gibson begins hunt for new town administrator

Fort Gibson town officials are seeking a new town administrator to replace Brian DeShazo, who resigned earlier this month.
On Monday, Fort Gibson trustees appointed Public Works Director Jason Million as temporary acting town administrator and Police Chief Rob Frazier as temporary deputy town administrator until a new one is hired.
DeShazo, who was hired in November 2019, submitted his resignation on Sept. 17, effective Sept. 30.
"It was time for a change," DeShazo said on Tuesday. "I am very proud of the work we have done and future plans developed.”
He said he has his health and family to prioritize.
“I am grateful for the Board of Trustees and everything they have done for me and the Town of Fort Gibson,” DeShazo said. "I have other opportunities and will see where God takes me.”
Trustees have posted the Town Administrator job opening on the town website, as well as Oklahoma Municipal League and Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, Fort Gibson Mayor Tim Smith said.
Smith said he hopes to have a new administrator on board by January.
“If we have one sooner, that’s good,” he said. “We’re satisfied Jason Million and Rob Frazier can do the job while we’re searching.”
Smith said DeShazo was "very progressive on getting irrigation under control and water under control.”
“He was superior in maintaining our parks and our property,” Smith said.
New swing sets, including a swing for people in wheelchairs, were added at the Skate Park and Splash Pad in May 2020. The town also is working on improving the Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field Complex.
A new sidewalk was installed along Willey Street.
Smith said he wants someone who is familiar with municipal activities, town ordinances and state statutes.
“A big part of the job as town manager or utilities authority is knowing limitations on spending and bids, what has to be bid, and what doesn’t have to be bid out,” he said. “Something we get frustrated with the government, that they move slow, but we move slow to show we’re not showing favoritism or paying more money for a contract than necessary.”
Trustees also appointed Camille Ragsdale as temporary town clerk, replacing Christie Glasby, whose employment was terminated, Smith said.
Glasby was elected unopposed in April to fill an unexpired term as town clerk. The term expires in 2023, Smith said.
