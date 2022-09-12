Firefighters had a reason to wear full fire gear while walking up and down bleachers Sunday at Fort Gibson's Tiger Stadium.
"The men and women who lost their lives on 9/11, they were fully geared," said Fort Gibson Fire Chief Nathan Parker. "This is in remembrance of them."
Parker said Fort Gibson area firefighters and police walked six and a half laps up and down the home side and visitor side bleachers Sunday.
"That was equivalent to the amount of steps at 9/11," he said. "This was the first time we in Fort Gibson did our own climb. There might have been one or two that have participated in other local remembrance climbs."
Similar walks were held in communities across the United States — climbing or walking distances equalling the 110-story height of the World Trade Center. The two World Trade Center towers collapsed after being hit by airplanes flown by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. Terrorists also flew a plane into the Pentagon. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania after some passengers and crew subdued terrorists.
Fort Gibson firefighter Brad Sloat said he underestimated what the equivalent of 110 flights would be like.
"It was a pretty good climb," Sloat said. "With the sun setting, it was a pretty somber reflection as we walked with each other."
Parker said those participating on Sunday included six Fort Gibson firefighters, four Norwood firefighters, three Fort Gibson police officers and one Fort Gibson animal control officer.
Firefighters walked the bleachers in full fire gear, including helmet and breathing apparatus, as well as bunker pants, coat, gloves and boots.
On Monday afternoon, Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said he was still sore from the climb.
"The fire department called us sort of at the last minute and asked if the police department wanted to join them," he said. "Of course, it was to honor the 9/11 first responder victims, and we were glad to."
He said he "reflected on the lives that were lost and being thankful for first responders and what they do."
"Not only are we first responders, we're citizens, too, especially in a community like Fort Gibson," he said. "We have a good group of first responders. I was looking at some of them and was glad to be a part of it."
