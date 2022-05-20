Fort Gibson grad chosen one of 10 Outstanding NSU Freshmen

Fort Gibson High School graduate Kinley Wilson was chosen one of 10 Outstanding Freshmen at Northeastern State University.
The Outstanding Freshmen award is an annual honor that recognizes achievement in scholarship, leadership and service either to the NSU or the local community during a student’s first year of college. A committee interviews the students about their time on campus, their leadership philosophy and their future goals to select the Outstanding Freshmen winners.
