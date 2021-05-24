Fort Gibson grad wins new car

Recent Fort Gibson High School graduate Ona Reed starts her post high school career with a new car.
She received the car after drawing the correct key fob to start it.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said 52 Fort Gibson seniors participated in the drawing. He said the entrants wrote an essay on what kind of difference winning a car would mean to them.
"We drew five names and each one of those kids drew a key fob, and only one of those key fobs would start the car," he said.
This marks the second year a Fort Gibson High School graduate has received a new car.
"We are just blessed to have a community that always rallies behind kids," Farmer said. "The idea came up last year to start that, due to our seniors missing a good portion of the spring trimester."
Farmer said the community wanted to carry the "tradition" on to this year.
"A group of sponsors got together and put the money together and purchased a car," Farmer said. "Tim Murphy with Direct Traffic Control and the Fort Gibson Education Foundation helped lead the charge on raising the money."
