Fort Gibson grad wins talent competition

Fort Gibson graduate Chiara Miller won the grand prize at Tulsa Sings!, an annual vocal talent competition embedded within Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.
Miller, a student at Northeastern State University performed “I Cain't Say No” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” The 2020 Fort Gibson High School graduate was selected by a panel of judges from seven finalists including six soloists and a trio. As the grand prize winner, Miller will be featured in the upcoming Signature Symphony pre-recorded concert, “Christmas in Tulsa” available for virtual viewing on Dec. 13.
The third annual event, normally held in the spring, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and was live streamed on Oct. 30 from the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education at TCC without an in-person audience. Instead, attendees purchased a virtual subscription to watch the Tulsa Sings! finalists perform on stage with the Signature Symphony orchestra.
Scott Coulter, a New York City based vocalist and concert performer, is one of the creators of Tulsa Sings! and is instrumental in selecting and mentoring the finalists each year.
“It is always an honor to be part of Tulsa Sings! but this year was an extra special privilege,” said Coulter. “The Signature Symphony team crafted a digital/technological miracle of a concert proving a thrilling and socially-distant evening. Livestreamed events are hard to create under the best of circumstances, so to have risen to the challenge during this unprecedented time is truly remarkable. The people of Tulsa are lucky to have Signature Symphony serving their community.”
The 2020-2021 Signature Symphony season is sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union. For information on the schedule of virtual concerts and events or how to purchase a streaming subscription starting at $10, visit http://www.signaturesymphony.org.
Signature Symphony is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.