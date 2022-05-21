FORT GIBSON — Shirlene Walkingstick said she's proud of the young man her grandson Cody Walkingstick has become.
Shirlene Walkingstick came to see her grandson graduate during the Fort Gibson Class of 2022 commencement ceremony, held Friday in Harrison Field House. She said the young man recently finished a successful baseball season and graduates as a Red Scholar — students with at least a 3.5 grade average and 25 composite ACT score.
"I just can't wait to see the next season holds for him," she said. "His personality is just like above and beyond and so bubbly. He never meets a stranger and he just has a giving heart."
Fort Gibson seniors received all sorts of accolades and honors during the ceremony.
FGHS Principal Ben Pemberton praised their perseverance over the past few years. He said they overcame the devastating 2019 flood, as well as the COVID 19 pandemic.
"They've not had one normal year as of yet, and it's taken a lot of persistence in order to do that," he said. "That's one of the biggest lessons in life we can learn, is to persist in the face of adversity."
FGHS 2022 senior Angel Lyons said the biggest challenge has been distance learning during COVID.
"We had to go through distance learning and going online," she said, adding that the secret was "just staying up with our work, making sure we got it done."
The ceremony honored two Graduates of Distinction, Landri Moydell and Zachary Hardy. They had the highest ACT composite ACT scores in the class and had a minimum weighted grade point average of 4.0.
Moydell said it took a lot of studying and hard work to reach the honor.
"It's really based on ACT score, so a lot of practice goes into that," she said. "I took it five times, but other than that, it takes a lot of consistent studying and paying attention in class."
During her high school career, Moydell was active in Oklahoma Girls' State and Robotics. She also had a number of state medals from choir.
"I'm very competitive. I've always enjoyed school and learning more," she said.
However, Moydell, who has gone to Fort Gibson since pre-kindergarten, said her main memories "really come from the little times we spent together."
People always think it's graduation that we remember, and I know we will," she said. "But the memories I'm going to hold dearest are the everyday little occurrences."
