Fort Gibson High School is bringing back a tradition to honor top seniors.
The Red and White Scholar Banquet, a tradition that began in 2017, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Indian Capital Technology Center.
"It's an opportunity for us to honor top scholars in the school system," Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said. "A high bar has been set, and we're excited about the number of seniors who reached it."
This year, there are 16 Red Scholars. To be a Red Scholar a student must have a 4.01 GPA or better and 25 or better on the ACT.
RED SCHOLARS: Cayden Cooper, Grant Edwards, Zachary Hardy, Katie Hill, Mason Hopfer, Lane Howard, Elijah Johnston, Payden Kilgore, Sinjin Lowery, Kiercy Maxey, Landri Moydell, Joseph Neves, Sydney Taylor, Sydney Terry, Cody Walkingstick, Kamren Haws.
There are 22 White Scholars. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5-4.0 and earn a 22 or greater on the ACT.
WHITE SCHOLARS: Hagan Baccus, Garrett Abel, Jaxon Blunt, Hunter Bridges, Ethan Briggs, Kaitlyn Cerda Ortiz, Cade Clayton, Blane Cooper, Klaire Downey, Melody Evans, Eli Fillman, Aidin Floyd, Carson Garrett, Hannah Harrison, Jordan Hayes, James Kemble, Logan Milligan, Gentri Novotny, Aurora Peterson, Turner Pruitt, Lydia Schultz, Maycee Young.
Fort Gibson's Teacher of the Year, Felicia Wallace of Intermediate Elementary School, will be honored, as well as the site teachers of the year.
Scholars will honor their own Teachers of Influence, Farmer said. Each scholar is to make a presentation to a special teacher.
Former TV anchor Sara Forhetz, a 2000 Fort Gibson graduate, will speak at Thursday's banquet. The Springfield, Missouri, resident is a speaker and Bible teacher. She spoke at the initial Red and White Scholars banquet in 2017.
The banquet went on hiatus in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
High School Principal Ben Pemberton said he's excited "to have the opportunity to honor our students in a formal banquet setting again."
"This is one of the highest honors we can bestow on our graduates," he said. "I feel that having a banquet honors their achievement."
