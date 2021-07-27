People can help students get ready for school and help make Fort Gibson School employees a little happier by donating gifts and supplies.
Classes at Fort Gibson Schools resume Aug. 12.
Fort Gibson First Baptist Church is collecting school supplies for its Back to School Bash, 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The Bash will feature free food and beverages and free haircuts, said Pastor Nate Capps.
"We just want to give kids a good start back to their school year," he said. "We do this just to give back to our community. We want to share the love of Christ with our community and help those we can. We want to make going back to school an easy transition for the kids. We know there are some kids that have trouble with supplies and we just want to step in and help where we can."
Capps said he encourages people to donate basic supplies such as folders, notebook paper, pencils, pens, glue, glue sticks.
"We're still receiving school supplies until Friday, and then we'll spend the whole weekend putting all those together, getting them situated," he said. "We've got 250 backpacks ordered, so we hope to at least give all of those away."
The church gave away 200 backpacks with school supplies last year, he said. "This year, we hope to give away 50 more."
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce will have a Back 2 School and National Night Out celebration at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the downtown gazebo.
There will be free hot dogs and beverages. The first 50 youngsters at the event will receive free school supplies. J.J. Baldwin will present live entertainment.
Fort Gibson School Board member Jennifer Rouse is collecting gifts and gift cards for Fort Gibson educators and support staff.
"It's kind of our way of showing all of our teachers who come back and support staff just how much the community loves them," Rouse said.
The gifts will be presented at the school's employee breakfast on Aug. 9.
"Their names go into a drawing, and our superintendent just kind of raffles them out," Rouse said. "All they have to do is be present to win something."
People are encouraged to donate nice gifts or gift cards, not necessarily school supplies. Rouse said examples include gift cards from Sonic, Hobby Lobby or local coffee houses.
"We have gift cards galore, we have some smaller items. Then, there are the really large things we get from businesses. It's really good for our morale and really encouraging to teachers and support staff."
About 150 items were collected last year, she said. "We have a lot of grandparents who donate to our district, it's basically just community volunteers."
Donations will be accepted until Aug. 6, by calling Rouse or leaving your donation at the Fort Gibson Schools Administration Building.
You can help
• For the Back to School breakfast for Fort Gibson teachers and employees, donate gifts or gift baskets at the Fort Gibson School administration building, 500 Ross St., until Aug. 6 or call Jennifer Rouse at (918) 207-7961.
• To donate school supplies or backpacks to First Baptist Church's Back to School Bash, call the church at (918) 478-2245.
• Fort Gibson Schools supply lists can be seen on the district website, https://www.fortgibsontigers.org/
If you go
WHAT: Back to School Bash.
WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: First Baptist Church, Fort Gibson, 304 W. Hickory St.
WHAT: Back 2 School and National Night Out.
WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Downtown Gazebo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.