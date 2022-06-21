Plenty of corn by the bushel, ear and cup is expected at Fort Gibson's 14th annual Sweet Corn Festival this Friday and Saturday.
The festival is hosted by the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 and sponsored by Focus Health Solutions and Northeastern Health System.
"We're going to have plenty of bushels of corn," Post Commander Tim Smith said. "We're going to have roasted ears of corn, we're going to have Mexican street corn. We're going to have a big thing with butter to dip your corn in."
This year's festival has a greater variety of vendors, Smith said.
"We got a good method of putting vendors in place," he said. "Everywhere you go, you have a variety of vendors on all four streets."
Vendors include crafts, etched glass and art, as well as people who do face painting.
"We have food vendors galore, two wineries and one craft beer tent," Smith said. "And when things get real hot, we have a mister tent to cool off in."
Children can enjoy a giant inflatable slide and a wading pool.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Friday with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.
A corn-shucking contest is at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Fort Gibson favorite Ahna Jennings will perform Friday night.
Clayton Armstrong will start cooking the famed succotash at 10 a.m. Saturday, Smith said.
"We bought enough for 1,000 servings — 1,000 people — then we're out," Smith said.
Saturday live acts include the Mountain Grove Bluegrass Band at 10 a.m., Hayseed Band at noon, Logan Lee at 2 p.m. and Not to Scale Band at 3 p.m.
A disc jockey will provide music for the remainder of the festival, Smith said. A corn-eating contest will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Sweet Corn Festival.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
SCHEDULE:
Friday
• 4 p.m. — Festival begins.
• 6 p.m. — Opening ceremony.
• 6:30 — Corn-shucking contest.
Saturday
• 10 a.m. — Festival begins. Live bands begin.
• 6 p.m. — Corn-eating contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.