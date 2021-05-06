Fort Gibson resident chosen fellowship finalist

Carson Willis of Fort Gibson has been chosen a fellowship finalist for the Oklahoma State Scholars Society, the university’s prestigious scholar development program that offers major financial support and scholarly mentorship to Oklahoma’s top students.
Willis plans to major in biology and pre-medicine. He and other finalists will be recognized as Oklahoma State Scholars Society members and receive up to $20,000 in academic support over four years.
Five new fellows have been named to the Scholars Society.
As fellows, each student will receive up to $76,500 in scholarship support, including a study-abroad stipend. The scholarships equal the full cost of attendance for four years.
The fellows are: Maha Achour, Bartlesville High School; Isabella Bozeman, Chisholm High School; Megan Roach, Washington High School; Nathan Wallace, Booker T. Washington High School; Alyssa Warren, Union High School.
Students met the following criteria for membership in the society: Minimum 3.8 high school unweighted GPA; Admitted to OSU and The Honors College; Demonstrated maturity and potential through outstanding résumés and essay responses.
The fellows were selected based on a review of their essays and résumés, a phone interview and a virtual interview with Honors College Dean Keith Garbutt and a current OSSS Fellow.
The committee selects students who embody the legacy of OSU’s land-grant history, have an outward focus and are deeply aware of the world around them.
