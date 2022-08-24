DURANGO, Colorado -- Ona Reed of Fort Gibson was among nearly 400 students who earned spots on Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.
