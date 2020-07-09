Jeremiah M. Perkins of Fort Gibson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in anthropology, from Wichita State University.
More than 2,000 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2020.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
WSU enrolls about 16,000 students, and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
The Graduate School offers an extensive program including more than 40 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; audiology; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational leadership; nursing practice; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.
