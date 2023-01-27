Fort Gibson resident on Dean's list

UCA

Lainey Stach of Fort Gibson earned a spot on the fall 2022 Dean's List at the University of Central Arkansas.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu, or through social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram. 

