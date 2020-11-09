Fort Gibson Schools are offering free meals to students learning onsite and at home at least through the end of December.
School Superintendent Scott Farmer said the program, offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had not been eligible for it except for last spring," he said, adding that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue asked that free lunches be offered until the pandemic is over.
"We are operating under those temporary guidelines, and they do not have an expiration date," Farmer said. "We're optimistic it will be extended at least until then, but with the transition happening in Washington, we're not sure at this time, but we do have it until the end of the year."
Free meals also will be offered to students learning virtually.
Fort Gibson High School and Middle School students will go to distance learning Wednesday until Nov. 30.
"We did have an influx of cases from Friday and on through the weekend," Farmer said. "We felt it would be prudent to transition our secondary sites only to distance learning. Our elementary sites will carry on as usual."
The schools also are short on substitute teachers, he said.
"We have several staff members quarantined," he said
He said the district will provide meals to the high school and middle school students.
Farmer said meals for students on distance learning will be distributed as follows:
• Wednesday through Friday, the district will be providing breakfast and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily out of the main cafeteria for high school and middle school students.
• Meals for the week of Nov. 16 will be provided in bulk and can be picked up on Monday and on Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Main Cafeteria.
