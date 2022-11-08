Fort Gibson Schools will honor veterans during the annual Veterans Day assembly Friday morning, then feed them afterwards.
The all-school observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the high school gym. The community is invited.
After the assembly, Fort Gibson's FCCLA student group will help serve a lunch for veterans.
"We have prepared for 150," high school family and consumer science teacher Brandi Adair said. "We are trying to get an RSVP."
The menu includes Santa Fe soup, Adair said.
"Trinity Worship Center is partnering with us," she said, "They have donated all our food. That's such a blessing. We will stay after school. My family, my consumer science classes and my FCCLA students are doing this as a service."
Adair recalled teaching at Sequoyah School in Tahlequah.
"The Cherokee Nation does a lot for the veterans, also, and that was kind of a service project I feel strongly about," she said. "We wouldn't be where we are today without veterans. I have a grandpa that's a veteran and a cousin, so I think their service is important."
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said the high school band and choirs will perform patriotic numbers.
Adair said elementary groups will perform for the first time in four years.
Danny Gross, commander of Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 will speak at the assembly.
He said he plans to speak about the American flag "and why we fought for what we believe in."
"I'm trying to introduce that back to the kids," he said.
Past assemblies attracted hundreds to the gym.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Schools Veterans Day assembly.
WHEN: 9:45 a.m. Friday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson High School Gym.
