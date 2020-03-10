Fort Gibson streets to get facelift

Fort Gibson could start work on improving streets, plus laying a new sidewalk, within a few weeks, said City Administrator Brian DeShazo.
DeShazo said he had heard complaints about potholes, and he took a poll on Facebook Fort Gibson groups to see what streets needed the most work, he said.
“To narrow my search down I asked the public to nominate streets that were the worst,” he said. “We went and evaluated those streets and agreed that some of them needed various levels of maintenance. We’re putting those together and getting some engineering on them to make sure we do them right.”
Willey Street from U.S. 62 to Cemetery Road was among the main roads listed.
“That’s one of the most heavily traveled roads,” DeShazo said. “A lot of big heavy traffic on it.”
Before starting on the street, the city plans to install sidewalks along the west side of Willey, he said. The project is funded through an Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School grant, he said.
“There’s a lot of kids coming out of those neighborhoods who either walk on the grass or walk on that busy street,” DeShazo said. “A lot of people like to run or walk their dogs. This will give them the opportunity to get to the schools, parks or playgrounds there.”
The sidewalk, to go from U.S. 62 to Poplar, also could fix some drainage issues along the road, he said.
Jerry Throgmorton, who lives near Willey, said a sidewalk could eliminate water that collects on his property when it rains.
“And there’s a lot of kids from school walk up and down this,” he said. He said the street also needs work, especially the potholes south of his street.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said the sidewalk would be safer for students who walk to school.
“Even for our folks who exercise up and down that street to have a good, clear, safe passage is a relief,” Farmer said.
DeShazo said a bid for the sidewalks has been awarded to Cook Construction.
“They’re getting all their plans together and they’ll be mobilizing, I hope, within the next 30 days,” he said.
He said he wants to do the street work on Willey this summer, when students are not in school.
Willey south of U.S. 62 was another street cited in the Facebook poll, he said.
“When Highway 10 was closed, everyone had to come down that road, so it really took a beating,” DeShazo said. “Now that Highway 10 is open, we talked with Bob Burgess at the county, and they’re going to help us do that. That’s probably going to be a joint project.”
Benge Road, east of Willey, also was listed.
“It’s getting really bad, and it’s a narrow road, so it’s heavily traveled,” he said, adding that the city might do Willey and Benge at the same time.
DeShazo said engineers will give the city a plan so the city can hire a contractor.
“We’re talking about doing asphalt overlays, not just patching potholes,” DeShazo said. “It’s resurfacing the entire road.”
He said town officials hope to start prioritizing street projects within the next 30 days
“Some of it is based on cost,” he said. “We’ll prioritize it by condition, how heavily it’s traveled, and by cost. We’ve only got so much money.”
Poplar and Lee Streets also are state highways, Deshazo said.
“We’re more than welcome to work on them, but they’re not 100 percent our responsibility,” he said. “We can work with ODOT and do a cost sharing with ODOT. They help us prioritize. Poplar needs some help for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.