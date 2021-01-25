Fort Gibson student earn spot on All State band

Pei Thompson, a senior at Fort Gibson High School, earned a place on the Oklahoma Music Educators Association All State Symphonic Band.
Thompson has played the french horn since sixth grade and is the head drum major of the 4A State Champion marching band, the Royal Regiment. She also plays bass guitar in the Jazz Band.
"She is an outstanding musician, leader among her peers, and is very deserving of this honor," said Fort Gibson Band Director Diania Hopkins.
Hopkins said making the All State Band is the highest honor a high school band student can receive. Students must prepare two pieces of music and three sets of scales. Auditions begin in early November with round 1. If they pass, then they move on to round 2. In round 2, they prepare two new songs in just one week and then audition again. Students who pass round 2 will then move on to round 3, the final round, which is the scales portion. If they score high enough in the third round, then they make the band.
This year is unique due to COVID-19. Instead of auditioning in a room with three judges, directors had to record students' auditions through a special audition software program and then submit them to be evaluated. The All State Band typically performs a concert during the Oklahoma Music Educators Association convention during the third week of January, but this year it will all be done virtually through Zoom meetings. For the final performance, each student will be recorded and then they will submit their video to the organization. These individual videos will then be made into a full group performance video of the music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.